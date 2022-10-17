Voter registration deadline is Tuesday for November's election

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for November’s general election.

You can register at your county election office or online on your county's website.

August’s primary election saw long lines at some voting locations. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the county will expand the number of employees at polling locations next month.

“We’ll see more election workers there, but we may see lines,” Caudillo said.

“There are a lot of voters assigned to those sites, so people can choose when they vote.”

If you’re planning to vote by mail, the deadline to send in a ballot application is Nov. 1, one week before election day on Nov. 8. All mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by election day.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 at the Sedgwick County Election Office, and Nov. 1 at several satellite voting locations.

The following early voting satellite locations will be open 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Nov. 1-4 and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Nov. 5:

