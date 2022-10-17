Voter registration deadline is Tuesday for November's election
The Nov. 8 election will feature both federal and county races plus two proposed constitutional amendments.
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for November’s general election.
You can register at your county election office or online on your county's website.
August’s primary election saw long lines at some voting locations. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the county will expand the number of employees at polling locations next month.
“We’ll see more election workers there, but we may see lines,” Caudillo said.
“There are a lot of voters assigned to those sites, so people can choose when they vote.”
If you’re planning to vote by mail, the deadline to send in a ballot application is Nov. 1, one week before election day on Nov. 8. All mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by election day.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at the Sedgwick County Election Office, and Nov. 1 at several satellite voting locations.
The following early voting satellite locations will be open 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Nov. 1-4 and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Nov. 5:
- Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park
- Goddard District Conference Center, 315 S. Main
- Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas
- Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays
- Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian
- Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon
- Park City City Hall, 1941 E. 61st St North
- Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North
- Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St. North
- Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. North
- SEIU Building, 3340 W. Douglas
- St Andrew's Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Lane
- Valley Center Community Center, 314 Clay
- Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central
- Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich
Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby
For more election information, go to your county’s website.