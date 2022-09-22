Large crowds expected for this weekend's McConnell air show

McConnell Air Force Base will open its doors to the public this weekend for its Frontiers in Flight open house and air show – the first in four years.

The last air show in 2018 attracted about 100,000 people, and McConnell officials are expecting large crowds Saturday and Sunday.

The air show is free. Here are some tips to help you navigate and enjoy the show.

Headline act

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are a precision air demonstration squadron. They will perform several times over the weekend.

Other entertainment highlights

Misty Blues Skydiving

Bill Stein Airshows

Tom Larkin of Little Jet Airshows

Acrobatic performance by the Red Tail P-51C Mustang

Tora Tora Tora airshow

Static exhibits

Boeing Dreamlifter

Boeing 777

Boeing KC-135 tanker

Boeing KC-46 tanker

McDonnell Douglas KC-10 tanker

Bombardier Global 7500

A-26 “Lady Liberty” World War II bomber

Textron T-6

Items you can bring:

Folding chairs

Blankets

Small empty bottles to fill with water

Cameras

Strollers and wagons for toddlers

Diaper bags

Necessary medical items, like wheelchairs

Items you can’t bring:

Large bags

Weapons, including pocket knives

Alcohol

Toys that resemble firearms

Flammable items

Canopies

Golf carts

Bicycles

Skateboards

Pets, unless they are service animals.

What to wear

Officials suggest wearing comfortable shoes, sunscreen and sunglasses.

Parking

McConnell Air Force base is located south of Pawnee between Oliver and Rock Road.

People will either be directed to park on Cessna Fields or on base parking through the main gate. People should have a full gas tank in case of traffic congestion.

More information

Go to frontiersinflight.com.