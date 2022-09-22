Large crowds expected for this weekend's McConnell air show
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be the headline act at the base's first open house since 2018.
McConnell Air Force Base will open its doors to the public this weekend for its Frontiers in Flight open house and air show – the first in four years.
The last air show in 2018 attracted about 100,000 people, and McConnell officials are expecting large crowds Saturday and Sunday.
The air show is free. Here are some tips to help you navigate and enjoy the show.
Headline act
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are a precision air demonstration squadron. They will perform several times over the weekend.
Other entertainment highlights
Misty Blues Skydiving
Bill Stein Airshows
Tom Larkin of Little Jet Airshows
Acrobatic performance by the Red Tail P-51C Mustang
Tora Tora Tora airshow
Static exhibits
Boeing Dreamlifter
Boeing 777
Boeing KC-135 tanker
Boeing KC-46 tanker
McDonnell Douglas KC-10 tanker
Bombardier Global 7500
A-26 “Lady Liberty” World War II bomber
Textron T-6
Items you can bring:
Folding chairs
Blankets
Small empty bottles to fill with water
Cameras
Strollers and wagons for toddlers
Diaper bags
Necessary medical items, like wheelchairs
Items you can’t bring:
Large bags
Weapons, including pocket knives
Alcohol
Toys that resemble firearms
Flammable items
Canopies
Golf carts
Bicycles
Skateboards
Pets, unless they are service animals.
What to wear
Officials suggest wearing comfortable shoes, sunscreen and sunglasses.
Parking
McConnell Air Force base is located south of Pawnee between Oliver and Rock Road.
People will either be directed to park on Cessna Fields or on base parking through the main gate. People should have a full gas tank in case of traffic congestion.
More information
Go to frontiersinflight.com.