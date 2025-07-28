Satellite voting for upcoming primary election begins this week in Sedgwick County

Advance in-person voting begins this week at five satellite locations in Sedgwick County.

The upcoming primary election on Aug. 5 will determine which candidates in certain races will advance to the general election on Nov. 4.

In Wichita, there are primaries in District 1 for City Council and for Districts 1 and 5 for the board of education.

In-person voting sites will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Voting will take place at the following locations:



Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas



Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North



Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central



Bel Aire City Hall, 7651 E. Central Park Ave., Bel Aire



Maize City Hall, 10100 Grady Ave., Maize

The Sedgwick County Election office will also be open daily for advance voting this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. It also will be open Monday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. until noon.

The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 5.