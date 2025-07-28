Satellite voting for upcoming primary election begins this week in Sedgwick County
Advance in-person voting begins this week at five satellite locations in Sedgwick County.
The upcoming primary election on Aug. 5 will determine which candidates in certain races will advance to the general election on Nov. 4.
In Wichita, there are primaries in District 1 for City Council and for Districts 1 and 5 for the board of education.
In-person voting sites will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Voting will take place at the following locations:
- Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas
- Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North
- Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central
- Bel Aire City Hall, 7651 E. Central Park Ave., Bel Aire
- Maize City Hall, 10100 Grady Ave., Maize
The Sedgwick County Election office will also be open daily for advance voting this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. It also will be open Monday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. until noon.
The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 5.
More voting information can be found on the Sedgwick County Election Office website.