Satellite voting for upcoming primary election begins this week in Sedgwick County

KMUW | By Jenni Anima
Published July 28, 2025 at 2:00 AM CDT
Hugo Phan
/
KMUW

Advance in-person voting begins this week at five satellite locations in Sedgwick County.

The upcoming primary election on Aug. 5 will determine which candidates in certain races will advance to the general election on Nov. 4.

In Wichita, there are primaries in District 1 for City Council and for Districts 1 and 5 for the board of education.

In-person voting sites will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Voting will take place at the following locations:

  • Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas
  • Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North
  • Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central
  • Bel Aire City Hall, 7651 E. Central Park Ave., Bel Aire
  • Maize City Hall, 10100 Grady Ave., Maize

The Sedgwick County Election office will also be open daily for advance voting this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. It also will be open Monday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. until noon.

The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 5.

More voting information can be found on the Sedgwick County Election Office website.
Jenni Anima
Jennifer Anima (pronouns she/her) is an intern for Radio Real. She currently works as a reporter and photographer for The Sunflower, the student led newspaper at Wichita State University. Anima recently graduated from Butler Community College with an Associates in Science in Mass Communications and is going for a Bachelor's Degree in Print Journalism at WSU. She can be reached at anima@kmuw.org.
