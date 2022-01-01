Andrew Lopez is the Korva Coleman Diversity in Journalism Intern at KMUW this summer. He is currently a student at UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism and is on track to earn a Masters of Journalism degree next year.

His passion for public radio was sparked in his childhood growing up in East Los Angeles and his hometown, Whittier, CA. He earned a Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts degree from San Francisco State University in 2016 and after graduation, hosted a music show on a community radio station, worked at an independent record label in San Francisco and began substitute teaching in Oakland.

Since joining the J-School, his work has been published on The Oaklandside and Oakland North, where he covered culture and community in the East Bay. He has also reported and mixed episodes for North Gate Radio on KALX. Outside of Wichita, he shares an apartment with his girlfriend and two cats in Oakland.