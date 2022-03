Melanie Rivera-Cortez is a News Lab and Radio Real intern for KMUW. She is a sophomore at Wichita State University majoring in mass communications with an emphasis in journalism. Melanie is a reporter for The Sunflower, the student-run newspaper at Wichita State University. In her time off she likes to spend time with friends and enjoys watching soccer. You can reach Melanie by email at riveracortez@kmuw.org.