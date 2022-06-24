Politicians, others react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court on Friday voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that established constitutional protections for abortion in the United States.

Thirteen states have started the process of rolling out “trigger bans,” which will ban the medical procedure immediately or within 30 days.

Kansas will be the first state in the country to vote on an abortion-related amendment after the ruling. Voters will decide on Aug. 2 whether the Kansas Constitution includes the right to have an abortion.

Several Kansas politicians and others have weighed in on the Supreme Court’s ruling, either on social media or through a news release.

The following statements have been edited for length and clarity.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas

“This historic decision will now allow legislatures, accountable to the citizens who elected them, to take action to pass laws that protect children in the womb and support their mothers.”

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple

“I felt really comfortable knowing that if my wife’s life was in danger, we had choices. It bothers me to think that today we woke up, and if something was to happen to my wife, we wouldn't have that choice. Not only would we lose a child, I’d lose my wife.

“I think about the people who make that decision aren't the ones who would have to explain that to my 8-year-old, my 7-year-old and my 4-year-old. And that’s the world we woke up to today.”

Rep. Ron Estes, 4th District

“After more than 60 million babies were denied the blessings of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness before they were even born, the disastrous and misguided Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973 has finally been overturned. As the left continues to push radical abortion policy in Kansas, this gives a new voice to the majority who want common sense laws that protect mothers and babies.”

Zack Gingrich-Gaylord of Trust Women

“Our clinics are still open and will remain open. Now is the time to stand up for our communities and support our clinics, especially those in the Deep South and Midwestern red states. The need for abortions will not disappear under any law or ruling. We have work to do, and we’re here for it.“

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas

“In many states, this monumental ruling will trigger protections for the well-being of moms and guard the sanctity of life for their sons and daughters. Hopefully, today begins healing the wounds the pro-abortion agenda ripped open on American society almost 50 years ago.”

Rep. Sharice Davids, 3rd District

“Will we stand by as Kansas joins a wave of states with extreme, no-exception bans? Or will we make it known that in Kansas, we support women and access to health care – and we believe politicians have no right to take away a person’s right to choose?”

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

“In my view, the increase in the number of abortions in Kansas the past two years after a long period of steady decline is distressing. I prefer a future with less abortion, not more.”

ACLU Executive Director Micah Kubic

“Access to abortion shouldn’t depend on where we live, how much money we make or the color of our skin. We should be able to make the best medical decisions for ourselves and for our families – without a government bureaucrat sitting (in) … the exam room next to us.”

Value Them Both

“As it stands today, unelected judges in Kansas are the ones who will decide the fate of abortion limits. The Value Them Both amendment is a reasonable approach and will ensure Kansas does not remain a permanent destination for the most extreme and painful abortion procedures.”

Dinah Sykes, Kansas Senate Democratic leader

“The right to abortion is protected by the Kansas constitution, and we’ve got to keep it that way. I will not let my colleagues in the legislature take that freedom away from my fellow Kansans – not without a fight.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner, 2nd District

“Today is a monumental win for pro-life Americans across our country who have been fighting tirelessly over the last fifty years to protect the most vulnerable among us – the unborn.”

Rep. Tracey Mann, 1st District

Brave American advocates from all walks of life called for this ruling and tirelessly pushed back on the evil of abortion and the radical left, but we still have an uphill battle ahead. Today is a day to celebrate. Today is a day of answered prayers. Today, the Supreme Court rectified a wrong that has plagued our country and resulted in the deaths of millions. May America’s heart and soul be transformed by this ruling.”