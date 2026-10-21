'A little bit of healing': Players, coaches and families gather to remember victims of Stryker crash

More than 1,500 people gathered Wednesday evening to remember the victims of last weekend’s deadly crash at a Wichita soccer field .

Young soccer players, coaches and families returned to the Stryker Sports Complex for the first time since a truck drove onto a field there, killing two people.

Yelitza Ramirez was on an adjacent field with her two sons on Saturday when the crash happened. She said her family wanted to pay their respects along with other soccer teams.

“I just hope it kind of gives us a little bit of healing," Ramirez said. "There won't ever be closure, I would say. ... But just to kind of help us heal, come together, and be together during such a horrific time.”

Six-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, both of McPherson, were killed. Ten other people, ranging in age from 5 to 68, were injured.

Roger Nomer / KMUW Many players from the Wichita area soccer community wore red to Wednesday's vigil in honor of the victims' hometown soccer club, McPherson City FC.

Many wore red to honor the victims’ hometown soccer club — McPherson City FC . The club’s director read letters from the victims’ families, and area pastors offered prayer and songs.

Soccer coach Casey Cassamento told the crowd it was a time for the broken-hearted to comfort each other.

“We simply get to be here together," Cassamento said, "held by a community that chooses to walk through this together.”

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old woman from Garden City whose name was not released, was questioned and released by police on Sunday. It’s not clear whether charges will be filed.

In a press release earlier this week, Wichita Police said her release does not represent a final determination about whether criminal charges are appropriate.

The crash has attracted national attention in news and social media. President Donald Trump, along with several other speakers, mentioned the incident during a Park City campaign rally on Monday.