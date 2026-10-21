How to donate to victims impacted by deadly Stryker Sports Complex collision

Several fundraisers and businesses in Wichita and around the state are stepping up to provide financial help to the victims impacted by the deadly weekend incident at Scheels Stryker Sports Complex, where a truck drove onto a field and hit spectators watching youth soccer games from the sidelines.

Six-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, both of McPherson, were killed. Ten other children and adults were hurt. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led the truck, occupied by a 34-year-old Garden City woman and two of her children, to leave its parking space and drive onto the field around 3:25 p.m. Saturday.

Here is a list of some of the businesses and fundraisers collecting donations in the aftermath of the collision.

For a list of restaurants that are contributing a portion of their proceeds, go here.

If you know of other places where people can donate, email wenews@wichitaeagle.com.

Online fundraisers, GoFundMe

Meddys Holdings LLC has partnered with Kingdom Athletics Mission, a nonprofit organization, to raise money for victims’ families on GoFundMe. Donations can be made at the “Supporting the McPherson Families Through Kingdom Athletics” fundraiser page, www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-the-mcpherson-families-through-kingdom-athletics. Meddys is also donating 20% of all revenue from its Wichita and Salina restaurants through Oct. 24 and providing free meals to immediate family members of victims while they are in the hospital.

People can donate to the family of Nick Schafer, the 35-year-old McPherson man killed Saturday, at the “Support Nick & Ashley Schafer’s Family” fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/f/support-nick-ashley-schafers-family.

The Mac Wrestling Club, a youth wrestling program in McPherson, is also collecting donations for the Schafer family at the “Mac Wrestling Club Rallies for the Schafers” fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/f/mac-wrestling-club-rallies-for-the-schafers.

Wichita-area businesses

Affordable Painting, a local company that provides painting and other commercial and residential services, has committed to donating 10% of proceeds to impacted families through Nov. 15. The owners of the company also said on Facebook that they will match an additional 10%. Call 316-254-9788 for details. Family members who need support can also call or text 316-254-9788.

Wichita Turbo Tubs, the Double-A baseball team, is donating 100% of proceeds from in-person team store sales this week to support victims’ families through its “Stryker Family Giveback” event. The team store is at Equity Bank Park, 275 S. McLean in Wichita. The Turbo Tubs are also collecting online donations through Oct. 23 at https://windsurge.5050raffle.org/give/wws/giving-days/stryker-family-giveback.

McPherson locations

The Haunting at Black Creek, 1935 Highway 56 in McPherson, says it will donate $5 of every admission ticket sold Oct. 24. Gates open 30 minutes before sunset and close at midnight. Call 620-245-7379 for more information.

The Locker Room Nutrition & Energy, 101 N. Main in McPherson, says it will donate 30% of all sales plus 100% of cash and card tips this week. The business will also be selling raffle tickets for baskets of donated prizes and 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to impacted families.

McPherson County Community Foundation: Checks made out to the “McPherson County Community Foundation” can be dropped off at the Locker Room Nutrition & Energy, 101 N. Main in McPherson, this week during regular business hours. Write “Soccer” in the memo line.

Treasure Chest Gun Shop & Indoor Range, 1100 W. Kansas in McPherson, has committed to donating 10% of all profits to families affected by the Stryker crash Oct. 20-31. Customers will also have an option to round up their purchase at checkout or make an additional donation.

Across the state

Hutchinson Soccer Club Azzurri says it will be collecting donations that will go directly to families affected during a prayer vigil scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, on the Salthawk Sport Complex south fields, 718 E. 23rd Ave. in Hutchinson.

Level Up Nutrition, 112 N. Main in Hillsboro, and Next Level Nutrition, 626 E. Main in Marion, say they will donate a percentage of all sales and tips from both clubs directly to victim families.

Prairie Nutrition, a health and wellness store at 705 Fort St., Suite 1 in Hays, says it will donate 10% of all sales on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

This story was reprinted with permission. It was originally published by The Wichita Eagle on Kansas.com.