Wichita Police urge patience, address false claims as they investigate soccer field crash

Wichita Police on Tuesday urged the public to be patient as investigators continue to unravel a deadly incident at an east Wichita soccer complex that killed two people and injured 10 others.

Six-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, both of McPherson, were killed Saturday when a truck drove through a crowd of people at the Stryker Sports Complex.

The driver of the truck, identified by police as a 34-year-old Garden City woman, was questioned and then released Sunday without charges pending the results of a toxicology report and an inspection of the vehicle.

"Based on the information available Sunday morning, and after consultation with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, investigators did not have probable cause to arrest the driver," the Wichita Police Department said in an emailed statement Tuesday. "Her release does not represent a final determination about whether criminal charges are appropriate."

Police said detectives have interviewed nearly 50 witnesses and others involved and continue examining evidence.

“We know that this case has captured the attention of people all over the country, and many of those people have strong opinions about the incident even though they do not have direct knowledge of what occurred,” said Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan in the statement.

“We recognize that the decision the law and constitution required us to make on Sunday morning may not be popular. We swear an oath to support the laws of the State of Kansas and the Constitution of the United States and no one in the Wichita Police Department takes that oath for granted.”

The department also addressed what it called false claims circulating online and in news coverage. Police say reports that the driver is in the country illegally are false. Also, the woman and her husband are not and have never been associated with any law enforcement agency, police said.

"Investigators have found no documented criminal history for the driver. She had a valid driver’s license and no outstanding arrest warrants," police said.

"We understand the public’s interest and the concern surrounding this investigation. But spreading rumors and unverified accusations adds confusion, causes further pain for grieving families and harms people who have no connection to this case," the statement says. "We ask the public to rely on WPD’s official updates for confirmed information about the investigation."

Also on Tuesday, the Stryker Sports Complex announced it will host a community vigil to support those affected by the tragedy.

The vigil begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the Stryker Sports Complex Stadium. Counselors will be on site for those who need support, and police will also be present.