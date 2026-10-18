Police: No charges filed against driver who killed 2, injured 10 at Wichita sports complex

Police say the driver of a pickup truck that hit and killed two people and injured 10 others when she drove through a Wichita soccer field has been released as they continue to investigate the incident.

Police also identified the 6-year-old boy and 35-year-old man who were killed Saturday afternoon. Police say 6-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer died on the scene at the Stryker Sports Complex. The victims were both from McPherson, but were not related.

Roger Nomer / KMUW An officer stands guard at an entrance to the Stryker Sports Complex on Saturday evening, following an incident where a vehicle drove onto a field.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Garden City, was taken in for questioning after the incident. Two children of the driver were inside the pickup at the time of the crash and also were interviewed, police said. The driver had another child who was playing soccer on another field at the complex.

According to a release from the Wichita Police Department on Sunday, a preliminary investigation shows the woman had been parked in a parking space near the soccer fields before driving onto one of the fields and striking multiple people.

Ten people hurt in the crash were hospitalized with injuries described as noncritical. Another 61-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after experiencing medical complications unrelated to traumatic injuries, police said, bringing the total number of people transported to local hospitals to 11.

Their ages range from 5 to 68, including two 5-year-olds, two 8-year-olds, and a 9-year-old.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time. She has been released pending the results of a toxicology report and an inspection of the vehicle.

Roger Nomer / KMUW Wichita Mayor Lily Wu gives a statement during a Saturday evening press conference at Stryker Sports Complex.

Wichita Police said they continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police Capt. Aaron Moses said Saturday that the department is asking anyone with video or photos from the incident to share those with police.

"Even if you don't think it is related to the incident — please share it with us through that link on our social media pages," Moses said.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan expressed his condolences in a statement Sunday to the families and everyone affected by the tragedy.

"Our hearts are with the families ... as they face an unimaginable loss. What should have been a day of children playing soccer and families spending time together ended in tragedy," Sullivan said. "We are also thinking about those who were injured, their loved ones and everyone who witnessed what happened.”

“We know this tragedy has affected many people throughout our community, and we want those families to know they are not alone. Our officers and investigators will continue working to understand exactly what happened."

The City of Wichita posted on its social media channels that all events at Stryker Sports Complex have been canceled until further notice.

Wichita-area mental health agencies encouraged anyone who may be struggling after witnessing the incident, including families and first responders, to reach out for support. Mental health services are available through Sedgwick County COMCARE.

Anyone needing emotional support can also call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 to speak with a trained crisis counselor and receive information about available resources.