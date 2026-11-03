Democrat Sarah McMillin unseats incumbent Pete Meitzner on Sedgwick County Commission

Democrats landed another surprise victory Tuesday in the race for the District 1 seat on the Sedgwick County Commission, where Democratic challenger Sarah McMillen unseated Republican incumbent Pete Meitzner.

Final unofficial results show McMillen ahead of Meitzner with about 53% of the vote.

Meitzner was first elected to the County Commission in 2018. Before that, he served seven years on the Wichita City Council.

McMillen is a 47-year-old trauma therapist and owner of an outpatient psychotherapy group. She has said her campaign priority is the affordability crisis that is driving people out of their homes.

McMillen said rising home valuations are also an issue in Sedgwick County.

"We need to challenge how valuations are assessed and how tax incentives are given out," she said in a KMUW/Wichita Eagle voter guide. "Corporations need to pay their share of taxes. This would allow increased funding for programs without requiring property taxes to continue to drastically increase."

Sedgwick County's District 1 covers the northeast part of the county and includes downtown Wichita, northeast Wichita, Bel Aire, Eastborough and Kechi.