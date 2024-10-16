© 2024 KMUW
Voter Guide 2024

KMUW News brings you the latest candidate information and resources on how to vote in the 2024 elections.

KMUW News will have live on-air and online coverage of local, state and congressional races on Election Day, Nov. 5. Listen from 7 to 11 p.m., follow KMUW on Facebook and Twitter, and visit KMUW.org for election results.

  • Click here to locate your Election Day polling place if you want to vote in-person.
  • Mail-in ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, to the Sedgwick County Election Office, an Early Vote Center during voting hours, or a secure ballot drop box. If mailing, ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. 