Candidates in a three-way race to represent District 10 on State BOE

Some Wichita-area voters will decide on who will represent them on the Kansas State Board of Education in November.

District 10 covers more than 30 districts in south-central Kansas, including Goddard, Maize and a portion of west Wichita.

Members of the Kansas State Board of Education serve four-year terms. They set subject-area standards and oversee state assessment tests but do not make specific curriculum decisions — those are up to local school boards.

The board also doesn’t make decisions about school funding. Those issues are handled by the Kansas Legislature and governor.

Members elected Nov. 5 will take office in January. Here’s where the candidates stand on some key issues facing Kansas schools:

Jeffrey Jarman, 54, director of Wichita State University’s Elliott School of Communication.

Kent Rowe – – Did not answer questions

Debby Potter – Did not answer questions

Candidate responses were edited for length and clarity.

Tell voters about yourself. What background or perspective on education would you bring to the Kansas State Board of Education?

Jeffrey Jarman: I served more than 8 years on the Board in Maize, including 4 years as the President. I am in my 29th year teaching at Wichita State University. I currently serve as the Director of the School of Communication where I teach classes in persuasion and argumentation. I would bring several perspectives to the State Board including a passion to advocate for public education, including support for stable funding and opposing vouchers (which my opponent supports). My experience on a local board reinforced the importance of gathering information, listening to multiple points of view, and building consensus around the best solution. The Board is divided with some members regularly voting against support for funding for at-risk students and homeless students. I will always support local districts when they submit requests to use existing funds for the benefit of our most vulnerable students.

What should the State Board of Education do to improve student achievement? How important are state assessment test scores in judging a school’s performance?

Jeffrey Jarman: The state recently implemented two important changes that should help with achievement, including the science of reading to ensure students are reading at grade level by the third grade, and shifting to a school improvement model for accreditation to help with specific improvements targeted at four fundamentals. As a board member, I want to partner with our schools to support their efforts in these areas to increase student achievement. By contrast, my opponent brainstormed an idea to allow students to drop out after the 6th or 8th grade. She is aligned with members of the Board who vote against programs for at-risk students, which have no additional costs. Losing these programs would increase the problem of students falling behind. State assessment scores are one of many factors that should be used in judging a school’s performance.

What is the role of the State Board of Education when it comes to public school libraries? Should the state board have a say in what books or other materials libraries can have in their collections?

Jeffrey Jarman: It is important to keep the role of the State Board and local boards distinct. The State Board of Education provides general oversight of all schools and sets the standards for what students should learn at each grade level and in each subject. Local school boards are responsible for selecting the specific curriculum used by their teachers. Library materials should remain within the scope of local school boards. Each school district, using the expertise of their teachers and librarians, should determine what books and library materials should be in their collections. The State Board should stay out of these local decisions.

The Kansas State Board of Education recently appointed a committee to explore the topic of cell phones and social media in schools. Do you think the Kansas State Board of Education should set limits on what kinds of devices are allowed in classrooms?

Jeffrey Jarman: Like decisions about curriculum and library books, decisions related to cell phones (and technology in general) should be made by local school boards. The task force will provide recommendations on the use of personal devices in school, as well as screen time and mental health. The recommendations will be out this fall. This will be valuable information for local school districts to use as they formulate their own policies. I believe we will continue to see districts across the state implement additional restrictions on the kinds of devices used in the classroom. This is an important issue, but it is most appropriate for local school boards to set the policies for their districts, not the State Board.

Over the past four years, state lawmakers have considered measures to give parents more oversight and control over what’s taught in public schools. What are your thoughts on parents’ rights and what districts should be required to do?

Jeffrey Jarman: There is no need for the Legislature to intervene in this area. Every local board already has within its power the ability to take these kinds of initiatives. Legislative interference is intended to denigrate schools, teachers and public education by giving the false impression that schools are hiding information from parents. Nothing could be further from the truth! Most schools provide an overwhelming amount of information to parents and the curriculum is widely available. When needed, local school boards can determine the best policies to keep parents engaged and informed.

