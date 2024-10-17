Betty Arnold and Jason Carmichael vie for the state BOE District 8 seat

Wichita-area voters will decide two seats on the Kansas State Board of Education in November.

District 8 covers most of Wichita and five other school districts, including Andover, Derby and Haysville.

Members of the Kansas State Board of Education serve four-year terms. They set subject-area standards and oversee state assessment tests but do not make specific curriculum decisions — those are up to local school boards.

The board also doesn’t make decisions about school funding. Those issues are handled by the Kansas Legislature and governor.

Members elected Nov. 5 will take office in January. Here’s where the candidates stand on some key issues facing Kansas schools:

Betty Arnold, 75, retired state auditor, current member of Kansas Board of Education.

Tell voters about yourself. What background or perspective on education would you bring to the Kansas State Board of Education?

Betty Arnold: I have a BBA Degree from Wichita State University and promoting education is my chosen way to give back to the community. I strongly believe in public education and in the 14 years that I have served on both local and state boards, I have immersed myself in learning of the possible obstacles and solutions in making sure all Kansas students have access to safe and high quality education.

What should the State Board of Education do to improve student achievement? How important are state assessment test scores in judging a school’s performance?

Betty Arnold: The role as charged by our State constitution is that the State Board will provide supervision of public schools and education interests of the state. Supervision includes accreditation, licensure, standards for educating preservice teachers. Within this realm we must respect the authority granted to local Boards which serve as the direct conduit for addressing student achievement. Unfortunately, state assessment scores is the standard used to measure student success. The concern with assessment scores is that it does not offer an accurate picture of how well a student is doing but instead is a one-day snapshot without considering other factors. Because of this factor, if assessments do not accurately reflect the learning that has occurred then it could not offer accurate assessments on the performance of a specific school.

What is the role of the State Board of Education when it comes to public school libraries? Should the state board have a say in what books or other materials libraries can have in their collections?

Betty Arnold: Standards are established by the State Board of Education to ensure that all members of the learning community have access to resources that meet a variety of needs and interests and this is done in a collaborative way with districts on issues that are important to them.

The Kansas State Board of Education recently appointed a committee to explore the topic of cell phones and social media in schools. Do you think the Kansas State Board of Education should set limits on what kinds of devices are allowed in classrooms?

Betty Arnold: The purpose of this committee is to offer guidance and recommendations to schools; the authority to create limits would rest with the local Boards. Forming this committee does show that the State Board does recognize that boundaries should be established and hopefully the outcomes will serve as guidelines that local boards might employ.

Over the past four years, state lawmakers have considered measures to give parents more oversight and control over what’s taught in public schools. What are your thoughts on parents’ rights and what districts should be required to do?

Betty Arnold: The individual plan of study implemented by the State Board of Education is a perfect example of giving parents and students more control of their studies and career choices. It has to be a partnership among educators, families and business entities to ensure successful outcomes for students.

