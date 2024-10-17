Esau Freeman challenges incumbent Ron Estes in race for Congressional 4th District

Next month, voters in District 4 will have the chance to keep or change their current representative in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 4th District stretches from Greensburg to Sedan, and includes Sedgwick, Butler, Harvey and Cowley counties.

Ron Estes, a Republican, has represented the 4th District since 2017. He was initially appointed to replace Mike Pompeo, who joined the Trump administration. He has since won re-election three times.

Democrat Esau Freeman is challenging Estes for the seat. He is a business representative for Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 513. He is president and co-founder of Kansas for Change, which advocates for reform of marijuana laws in the state.

Representatives serve two-year terms. Their primary duties include introducing bills and resolutions, serving on committees and working for the interests of their community.

Members elected on Tuesday, Nov. 5, will take office in January.

Candidate responses were edited for length and clarity.

What are your top two priorities if elected to District 4 of the U.S. House?

Ron Estes: Families across the 4th District are suffering under exploding inflation as they try to stretch their family budgets to absorb rising costs of food, fuel, housing, child care and other necessities. We need to quit pumping out massive amounts of federal dollars that are causing this inflationary environment, reduce the ever-increasing national debt and lower taxes so they can keep more of their hard-earned money. We also need to secure our border and stop the tide of massive illegal immigration that is enriching the drug cartels, exploding the flow of illegal drugs and human trafficking and increasing violent crime. We need to focus on national security and public safety by investing in and rebuilding our military, law enforcement and border patrol.

Esau Freeman: My top two priorities if elected to Congress are abortion access and cannabis reform. I believe every woman in America deserves the freedom to make her own health care decisions, particularly those involving reproductive health, without government intervention. I also believe that cannabis reform through the legalization of cannabis offers numerous benefits, including economic growth, criminal justice reform and improved public health. I support the responsible legalization of adult-use cannabis.

Immigration continues to be an issue for many states, including Kansas. What role would you like to see Congress play in dealing with immigration?

Ron Estes: Our country is a nation of immigrants, but the current system is broken. As a starting point, we must enforce the immigration laws, increase the number of border patrol officers and streamline the immigration process for those who desire to enter the country legally. Individuals who attempt to apply legally have difficulty navigating and completing the process, and in some cases have to wait for years while others cross our borders illegally and stay for years. We need a revised process that prioritizes our national security and free market needs of our country and secures our border while allowing immigrants to complete the legal requirements of residency and citizenship in a timely, accountable manner.

Esau Freeman: I believe that increasing funding to the border would solve a lot of issues we see individuals and families who are safely trying to enter the United States face. Fully staffing and allocating more resources to institutions that deal with immigration is an immediate priority in order to have a safe and welcoming environment for those wanting to live the American dream.

In Kansas, residents overwhelmingly voted to maintain abortion access two years ago. Where do you stand on reproductive rights, and how will that impact your potential decisions as a lawmaker?

Ron Estes: I believe that life begins at conception; life is sacred and should be protected. Polls repeatedly confirm that Americans want common sense abortion regulations like an end to late-term abortions and no taxpayer-funded abortions. While extreme voices receive the most attention, I believe Congress should enact laws that protect innocent life and reflect the majority of Americans. The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling has placed the question of rights and restrictions related to abortion back in the hands of the people through their elected state legislatures. No federal funding should be used to encourage or pay for abortions. Abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, should not receive taxpayer funds.

Esau Freeman:I stand with the Kansans that voted overwhelmingly in favor of keeping abortion law in our state constitution. I believe reproductive health care decisions should be made between the person and their doctor with no government interference, and should I be elected, I intend to legislate with those same values.

Different states have different rules regarding medical and recreational marijuana. Should Congress enact consistent federal legislation dealing with marijuana?

Ron Estes: Generally, government closest to the people best reflects the will of the people. Several states have addressed both medical and recreational use of marijuana. As a result, data has shown that there is a social and public safety impact associated with legalization of marijuana. I think evaluating that impact is best left to the individual states.

Esau Freeman: Yes. I am in favor of the passage of the legalization of adult-use cannabis on the federal level.

Many people lack access to health care coverage. And for those who have coverage, rising costs continue to be a problem. What would you do to address those two issues?

Ron Estes: We need free market solutions that increase competition including greater access to Health Savings Accounts, expand telehealth and more affordable options, while providing a safety net for those who are vulnerable. We need to encourage pathways to increase the number of employees in the health care professions and reduce the bureaucratic burdens placed on health care providers that only serve to increase the cost of health care. I have led the effort to eliminate surprise medical bills, lower prescription drug prices and ensure that air ambulance service is available for rural Kansans.

Esau Freeman: I believe in expanding the Affordable Healthcare Act (formerly Obamacare). While private health care may be good for people with more money, the vast majority of Kansans who cannot afford that luxury fall through the cracks and go untreated for ailments. I am fully in favor of expanding the ACA.

