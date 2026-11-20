Agritourism is booming across the Midwest, with farmers and ranchers looking for creative ways to bring visitors to their land. At a new getaway south of Kansas City, that trend is taking a shaggy turn.

Shaggy Moo’s ranch in Paola, Kansas, is bustling with noise as people from across the region enter a fenced lounging area where goats jump, cows moo and Swiss sheep run around.

Kids and adults are feeding the animals, brushing their hair and even bottle-feeding baby cows. Others are sitting in cabanas with snacks and drinks, enjoying various interactions with the animals.

Nicky Junge traveled about two hours from Joplin, Missouri, with her friend Bridget Silva.

1 of 4 — IMG_5565.JPG Cowabunga Camp lounging experiences are underway at Shaggy Moo's ranch in Paola, Kansas. Visitors can book quick come-and-go experiences, like feedings, or more immersive ones, like renting an all-day cabana. Jennifer Anima 2 of 4 — IMG_5561.JPG Bandit is one of the miniature Highland cows at Shaggy Moo's KS. He is one of three cows that are up for sale or available for adoption. Jennifer Anima 3 of 4 — IMG_5400.JPG Valais Blacknose sheep were brought to Shaggy Moo's KC only a few weeks ago. The three of them — Huey, Dewey and Louie — are imported from Switzerland and enjoy saltine crackers. Jennifer Anima 4 of 4 — IMG_5525.JPG Tex (left) and Blackjack (right) are miniature brindle Highland cows inside of the Cowabunga Camp lounge. Brindle cows are typically red in color, or a mix of both red and black. Jennifer Anima

“Just getting to pet some shaggy cows and apparently some goats ... Yeah this is the only place I know of that you can come to do this, ” Junge said.

The outdoor lounge is a partnership between ranch owner Cyndi Danford and Cowabunga Camp , which has 15 locations across the United States. Danford’s ranch is the only Cowabunga Camp in Kansas, and the first in the Midwest.

“It's open from 11 to 5 and people can come and have a completely immersive experience with the Highlands, with sheep, goats, alpacas, ponies, a lot of different animals…horses, things like that.” Danford said.

The ranch’s main attraction is its miniature Scottish Highland cows.The amber-coated breed of cows is known for its calm demeanor and teddy bear-like appearance.

“The Highlands are just so gentle, they're such a quiet breed, quiet animal, they really don't react much,” Danford said. “They're not spooky and they don't bite or kick or anything like that.”

Lounging with the cows is only one of several experiences visitors can book. The ranch offers party rentals, sip-and-paint events, photo shoots and glamorous camping or “glamping.”

Tucked away in a private area of the ranch is a yurt, surrounded by running horses, goats and a baby buffalo. Danford rents out the bulb-shaped tent on Airbnb and promises campers they’ll be joined by two Highland cows to hang out with during their stay.

“It's got a fireplace, it's got heat, air conditioner, a queen sized bed, a couch, a lounge chair and then you can visit all of the other animals too…” Danford said as she gave visitors a tour.

1 of 2 — IMG_5118.JPG Shaggy Moo's KC also offers nightly stays inside of a yurt, which can be booked through Airbnb. The modern tent features a queen-sized bed, a fire place, air conditioning and more. Jennifer Anima 2 of 2 — IMG_5137.JPG When visitors book the Airbnb yurt, they can lounge privately with two miniature Highland cows during their stay. Jennifer Anima

The Cowabunga experience at Shaggy Moo’s opened in September. Danford said she’s excited to add more experiences and bring in additional exotic animals.

“This just lets me put it all together, and put all the things I love with the people and the animals and share it all with everyone,” she said.

Danford is no stranger to the world of animal entertainment. She has over a decade of experience with performance animals including horses who have been on television shows and movies. She currently has a rare blonde buffalo calf named Groot. Danford plans to eventually break him in to ride - something that’s not common in the U.S.

The lounging area also has exotic Valais Blacknose sheep imported from Switzerland.

The ranch’s exotic animals are a draw for visitors and staff alike. Mya Lutz is a ranch hand who works at the camp. She’s 15 years old and said she wants to be a veterinarian in the future.

“The money obviously helps me cause it gets me where I can go to the school I want to go to,” Lutz said. “But the animals help a lot because I’m going to have to be working with a lot of different animals and this is letting me branch out and kind of work with animals I haven't really worked with a whole lot.”

Shaggy Moo’s KC plans to add more yurts by March, just in time for what's expected to be the destination’s prime season.

“There's so many different opportunities for people to come and visit and spend time with the animals,” Danford said. “Let us make you feel special and let the animals feel special.

“If you're having a bad day or anything like that I promise you're going to leave with a smile,” she said.

