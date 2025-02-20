2025 Wichita School Bond Issue

-
Wichita is asking voters to approve a $450 million bond issue to finance new and upgraded schools. Election Day is Feb. 25.
-
Voters are deciding whether to approve a $450 million bond issue for Wichita Public Schools.
-
Yes for Wichita Kids launched its website in support of a proposed $450 million bond issue to rebuild and refurbish Wichita schools. An opposition group, Wichita United for Better Education, was formed by a local Republican strategist.
-
Voters in the Wichita school district will decide on the bond proposal in February. The plan would build several new schools and close about a dozen aging buildings.
-
A proposed $450 million bond issue would reduce the Wichita district's overall footprint. Leaders say that would help them deal with declining enrollment and an estimated $1.2 billion in needed repairs and maintenance.
-
Consultants say the Wichita district needs to reduce its number of buildings. That could involve a massive bond issue or series of bonds to build and renovate schools, and it likely will mean closing many smaller schools.