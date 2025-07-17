Wichita district looks toward November 2026 bond issue

WICHITA, Kansas — Wichita school district leaders have given an initial go-ahead to put another bond issue to voters next year.

The amount and details of a bond have not been decided. But school board members during a workshop Thursday informally approved a two-year budget plan that would keep the district’s mill levy flat and seek a bond vote in November 2026.

Addi Lowell, chief financial officer for Wichita schools, said another bond issue is the only reasonable way to finance needed repairs and upgrades, and the timeline would work in the district’s favor.

“It gives us lots of time to work with schools and staff and parents, to get communications out around our needs,” Lowell said. “It gives us plenty of time to engage with staff and to collect their feedback and incorporate it into a November 2026 vote.”

Earlier this year, voters narrowly rejected a $450 million bond issue to rebuild and repair Wichita’s schools. Since then, the state’s largest district has been searching for a plan to address aging buildings and declining enrollment.

Last month, an advisory committee created by the district rejected a proposal to recommend a new bond issue by March 2026. Members said the district needs to clarify its message and rebuild trust in the community before seeking another bond issue.

Thursday’s workshop was scheduled for board members to approve exceeding the revenue-neutral tax rate in next year’s budget. Because local property values have increased, the district would have to lower the mill rate by more than four mills to keep taxes flat.

Instead, board members opted to keep the mill rate the same as last year’s, at 51.387 mills. The new plan calls for lowering the bond and interest portion of the mill levy but increasing the general fund financed by local taxes.

Board member Kathy Bond, who voted against the previous bond resolution, said she agrees with the administration’s reasoning and the extended timeline.

“This is giving additional time to communicate with the community the ‘why,’” Bond said. Keeping the tax rate flat, she added, “seems to be advantageous for everybody.”

Board member Stan Reeser said the district’s new financial oversight committee , which advised against a bond issue before March 2026, should not have been discussing bond options or timing.

“I didn’t think that was the overall purpose of that committee. … It’s the seven of us (school board members) that will decide when that bond election is,” Reeser said. “In my opinion, that’s not in their lane.”

District leaders formed the 24-member financial oversight committee in response to the failed bond issue. The group is chaired by Deputy Superintendent Gil Alvarez and facilitated by Lowell. In May, members were directed to gauge community sentiment on several potential bond plans.

Reeser also challenged the group’s suggestion that the district has not made a clear case for why it needs a bond.

“Everyone’s hanging onto this concept that there is a central message that we can get out. There is not a way to do that,” Reeser said. “We have to concentrate on what is the right thing to do for our students and this school district.”

Board members reviewed several other options to finance school repairs, including raising private funds or lobbying for a citywide sales tax. Lowell said the district could also lobby the Kansas Legislature to increase the district’s taxing authority for capital projects.

Board members tentatively agreed during the workshop to pursue another bond. They would still have to pass an official resolution to specify financing and put it to voters.

Suzanne Perez reports on education for KMUW in Wichita and the Kansas News Service.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KMUW, KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.