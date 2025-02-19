Satellite voting for Wichita school bond issue begins this week

In-person voting at satellite polling locations across Wichita will begin Thursday.

Voters are deciding whether to approve a $450 million bond issue for Wichita Public Schools. The district says the money would finance new construction and update older buildings.

Registered voters who live within the school district boundaries are eligible to cast a ballot.

The satellite locations are open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

People also can vote at the Sedgwick County Election Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday this week, and 8 a.m. until noon on Monday. The Election Office is in the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse, 510 N. Main.

Election day is Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Here are the satellite voting locations: