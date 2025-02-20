© 2025 KMUW
Pros and cons: Hour-long program explores the Wichita school district's proposed bond issue

KMUW | By Suzanne Perez
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:00 PM CST
Ben Davis, left, represents a political action committee opposing the Wichita school district's proposed bond issue. Bradley Dyer Jr. is chairman of the Yes for Wichita Kids campaign, which supports the bond.

Wichita is asking voters to approve a $450 million bond issue to finance new and upgraded schools. Election Day is Feb. 25.

Voters in the Wichita school district will decide Tuesday on a $450 million bond issue that would build several new schools, close others and reduce the district's overall footprint.

Supporters say it would make the state's largest school district more efficient by updating its aging buildings and closing smaller, inefficient schools.

Opponents say the district should focus on basic maintenance and student achievement rather than building new schools.

We met via Zoom with representatives on both sides of the debate — Bradley Dyer Jr. with Yes for Wichita Kids and Ben Davis with Wichita United for Better Education — for an hour-long discussion of the proposed bond issue.
