Jacinda Hall is a News Lab intern for KMUW. She also works for Wichita’s arts and culture news source, The SHOUT; Wichita’s LGBTQ news source, OUT in Wichita, and as a writing tutor at Wichita State University’s Writing Center.

Hall is a senior and plans to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Communications with an emphasis in Journalism and a minor in English. She plans to pursue a career in journalism.

In her free time, Hall enjoys crocheting, knitting, going to the gym, reading and listening to music.