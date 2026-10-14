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Why Should I Read This?

Why you should read 'Winesburg, Ohio'

By Kerry Jones
Published October 14, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT

In addition to being an English professor, Kerry Jones is also an author who grew up in a small town. That’s why she’s recommending a book set in a small town in Ohio where there’s a lot going on behind closed doors. She tells us why on today’s Why Should I Read This?

Sherwood Anderson's 1919 short story collection “Winesburg, Ohio” takes readers into the heart of small-town America. Its simplicity is deceptive, which only enhances the path to the profound. Readers find loneliness, longing, regret, and the very desperate need for human connection. Through a series of intertwined stories, Anderson introduces unforgettable characters who struggle to find their place not only in their small town, but within their actual existence.

At the center is George Willard, a young reporter who listens to their stories and gradually discovers his own unique path in life. This collection helped shape modern American fiction and influenced writers including Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner. Winesburg is a town that feels surprisingly real, even more than a century after the stories were written. And boy—does it have some stories to tell! Don't all small towns?

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Kerry Jones
Kerry Jones is a teaching professor in the English Department at Wichita State University. She is also the university's Writing Center Director. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Wichita State University. She teaches courses in composition and literature, one of the more popular courses being Literature of the Jazz Age.
See stories by Kerry Jones