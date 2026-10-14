Why you should read 'Winesburg, Ohio'

In addition to being an English professor, Kerry Jones is also an author who grew up in a small town. That’s why she’s recommending a book set in a small town in Ohio where there’s a lot going on behind closed doors. She tells us why on today’s Why Should I Read This?

Sherwood Anderson's 1919 short story collection “Winesburg, Ohio” takes readers into the heart of small-town America. Its simplicity is deceptive, which only enhances the path to the profound. Readers find loneliness, longing, regret, and the very desperate need for human connection. Through a series of intertwined stories, Anderson introduces unforgettable characters who struggle to find their place not only in their small town, but within their actual existence.

At the center is George Willard, a young reporter who listens to their stories and gradually discovers his own unique path in life. This collection helped shape modern American fiction and influenced writers including Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner. Winesburg is a town that feels surprisingly real, even more than a century after the stories were written. And boy—does it have some stories to tell! Don't all small towns?

