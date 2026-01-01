Kerry Jones is a teaching professor in the English Department at Wichita State University. She is also the university's Writing Center Director. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Wichita State University. She teaches courses in composition and literature, one of the more popular courses being Literature of the Jazz Age.

Professor Jones is the author of a novel, Dime Store Rita, and of two short-story collections, The Ghosts in the Glen and The Last Innocent Year. Her fiction has appeared in Sycamore Review, Alaska Quarterly Review, and Bryant Literary Review Quarterly, among others, and she is the recipient of the 2002 Richard Yates Short Story Award, special mention in the 2005 Pushcart Prize anthology, and the 2023 Southeast Missouri State University's Nilsen prize.