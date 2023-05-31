A new hope for those living with treatment-resistant depression

Nearly 40,000 Wichitans will live with some form of depressive disorder each year, making it one of the most common types of mental illnesses in our community. And while it is highly treatable under most circumstances, there are those for whom no mix of talk therapy and medications seem to make a difference.

Too many of those folks will give up on the idea of treatment, sometimes with dire results. Consequently, mental health researchers are constantly looking for new ways of offering hope to those living with treatment-resistant depression. And some of those options have become available right here in Wichita in the last few years. One of the most promising is Spravato.

Spravato was approved for treatment-resistant depression in early 2019 and dedicated Spravato clinics opened shortly thereafter at some of the larger mental health facilities around Kansas – including here in Wichita. The importance of alternatives to the age-old mix of traditional medications coupled with talk therapy cannot be over-estimated. When the traditional doesn’t work, those people living with mental illness begin to lose hope, often giving up on mental healthcare entirely rather than be disappointed with the lack of results yet again.

The message of any good mental healthcare facility should be one of healing. All mental illnesses can be lived with. And none preclude the opportunity for family connection, gainful employment, and a full life with joy and happiness. Call your local mental health organization today and seek the answers you need for those you love.

