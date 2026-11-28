It’s been our practice the past several years to dedicate one of our November episodes to an author whose book we wish we had read when it was first released. This year, that author is Patmeena Sabit and the book is her debut, Good People.

Originally released in February, Good People is told through a chorus of voices, revealed to the reader through interviews and newspaper articles. Imagine the structure of a documentary of sorts. These voices represent the friends, classmates, cultural community and local neighbors of an Afghan family who immigrated to the United States in the 90s. These voices also represent the court of public opinion. You see, when an unthinkable tragedy strikes the family, we never hear directly from the family about what happened. Instead, we piece the story together through the lenses of those who knew them as these voices offer their own personal perspectives about the family.

I recently, finally, spoke with Patmeena Sabit about Good People, and here’s our conversation.

Good People by Patmeena Sabit was published by Crown.

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson Loecke

Producer: Haley Crowson Loecke

Assistant Producer: Madi Moore

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay