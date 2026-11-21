Lucy Tan is the author of the new book, Tiger’s Mouth, her sophomore novel. It follows two young men who meet at their new job working as coding interns at a medical software company. Both are named Jack, so we know them by their last names: Chen and Owens. One is an Asian American dedicated to climbing the corporate ladder, and the other is the son of the billionaire owner of the company that employs them both. Their unlikely friendship becomes shaky in the early days of their careers, resulting in a rift that comes to a head during the COVID pandemic. I recently spoke with Lucy Tan about crafting these two Jacks and the ethical concerns they navigate while working in big tech.

Today’s conversation touches on the topic of depression and suicide. Please take care of yourself while listening. If you're going through a tough time, you don't have to carry it alone—you can call or text 988 anytime for free, confidential support.

Before we go, I want to mention Books We Love, NPR’s annual interactive guide that recommends nearly 400 titles for your holiday gifting and binge reading purposes. This year’s guide publishes on Monday, Nov. 23 and will be featured on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can find the list on our website, kmuw.org.

Coming next week, Books YOU Love. We asked listeners to submit their favorite books of 2026, and that collection of recommendations will be available on our website on Black Friday.

And finally, for much of 2026, Suzanne Perez has wanted me to read Good People by Patmeena Sabit. Here’s how she described the book in a review last spring:

“The joy of this novel is the way Sabit unpacks the story and reveals information little by little, from a cacophony of voices that range from friends and neighbors to school officials and newspaper articles. Interestingly, none of the accounts are from the family members themselves. The author uses a varied timeline and the aforementioned choir of narrators to build suspense and keep us turning those pages.”

Next week on Marginalia, Suzanne finally gets her wish. We’ll be visiting with Patmeena Sabit about her novel, Good People.

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson Loecke

Producer: Haley Crowson Loecke

Assistant Producer: Madi Moore

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay