Rose Smith on 'The Shared Life of Egan and Lucian'

Rose Smith’s debut novel, titled The Shared Life of Egan and Lucian, began for her with the setting - Shep’s Island, a fictional island off the coast of Maine on which the McCauley family resides: the father, Ian, the mother, Sheila, and their twin boys, Egan and Lucian. Following a boating accident when the twins are 12-years-old, the boys begin to consider their separate identities. But as they grow up they find themselves in an impossible situation. You see, they’ve both fallen in love with the same woman. The Shared Life of Egan and Lucian is an epic family drama that takes a deep dive into art, literature, family, heartbreak, forgiveness… and baseball.

The Shared Life of Egan and Lucian by Rose Smith was published by Hawthorne Books.

-

Book reviewer Suzanne Perez says a new book from the founders of "Axios" argues that we should stop wasting time and make room for the meaningful stuff.

Simplify: Do 50 Percent More with 50 Percent Less by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, and Roy Schwartz was published by Crown Currency.

-

Coming up next week, we speak with author Priyanka Mattoo about her new collection of essays titled How to Be Less Useful: The Joy of Inefficiency.

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Assistant Producer: Madi Moore

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay