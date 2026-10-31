August Lamm on her new book, 'You Don't Need a Smartphone'

When August Lamm was in her late twenties, she was a social media influencer… and addicted to her smart phone. To preserve her mental health, she switched to a dumb phone and wrote a pamphlet about her decision. After the pamphlet sold out, she was contacted by a publisher about writing a book. That book, titled You Don’t Need A Smartphone, was published this month and is full of advice for those who also want to eliminate screen time. I recently spoke with August, through a dumb phone, about the book and more.

You Don't Need a Smartphone by August Lamm was published by Vintage.

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Assistant Producer: Madi Moore

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay