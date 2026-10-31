© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

August Lamm on her new book, 'You Don't Need a Smartphone'

By Beth Golay
Published October 31, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
August Lamm is the author of "You Don't Need a Smartphone."
Andy Henley
/
Penguin Random House
August Lamm is the author of "You Don't Need a Smartphone."

When August Lamm was in her late twenties, she was a social media influencer… and addicted to her smart phone. To preserve her mental health, she switched to a dumb phone and wrote a pamphlet about her decision. After the pamphlet sold out, she was contacted by a publisher about writing a book. That book, titled You Don’t Need A Smartphone, was published this month and is full of advice for those who also want to eliminate screen time. I recently spoke with August, through a dumb phone, about the book and more.

You Don't Need a Smartphone by August Lamm was published by Vintage.

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Assistant Producer: Madi Moore
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Tags
Marginalia podcastsreadingArts and Culturebooks
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay