Mary Beth Keane on her new novel 'Whale Harbor'

Mary Beth Keane might be best known for her popular 2019 novel, Ask Again, Yes. It was named one of the best books of the year by People, Vogue, Parade, NPR, and Elle. Her newest novel is titled Whale Harbor, and it follows a story very loosely based on her father’s family. Initially set in the remote, west of Ireland in the 1960s, it follows a family with 11 children, all boys. After an unexpected tragedy, the boys are separated. Some are sent away to seminary, some stay home, one is sent to live with a cousin, and some emigrate to England and the United States. And this epic story about love and family follows it all. I recently spoke with Mary Beth Keane about the novel, about her own family history and how it contributed to Whale Harbor.

Whale Harbor by Mary Beth Keane was published by Scribner.

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Assistant Producer: Madi Moore

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay