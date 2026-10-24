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Marginalia

Mary Beth Keane on her new novel 'Whale Harbor'

By Beth Golay
Published October 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Mary Beth Keane is the author of "Whale Harbor"
Jesse Dittmar
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Simon & Schuster
Mary Beth Keane is the author of "Whale Harbor"

Mary Beth Keane might be best known for her popular 2019 novel, Ask Again, Yes. It was named one of the best books of the year by People, Vogue, Parade, NPR, and Elle. Her newest novel is titled Whale Harbor, and it follows a story very loosely based on her father’s family. Initially set in the remote, west of Ireland in the 1960s, it follows a family with 11 children, all boys. After an unexpected tragedy, the boys are separated. Some are sent away to seminary, some stay home, one is sent to live with a cousin, and some emigrate to England and the United States. And this epic story about love and family follows it all. I recently spoke with Mary Beth Keane about the novel, about her own family history and how it contributed to Whale Harbor.

Whale Harbor by Mary Beth Keane was published by Scribner.

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Assistant Producer: Madi Moore
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay