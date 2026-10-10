Elizabeth Castellano on her new novel 'Proof of Progress'

Elizabeth Castellano’s new novel, Proof of Progress, features a B-list actress named Maria Astorini who is late in submitting a promised book to her publisher. THIRTY-SEVEN years late. Maria has spent those 37 years actively avoiding the project, staying away from specific restaurants and streets. She even gave up her brownstone when her former publicist moved into the neighborhood. But after a lowly publishing intern discovers the delinquency, Maria must put pen to paper and capture brief vignettes from throughout her 60+ year life. I recently spoke with Elizabeth Castellano about the book, about capturing Maria’s humor and voice, and why she loves the absurd. Here’s our conversation.

Proof of Progress by Elizabeth Castellano is published by Harper.

And After Midnight: Thirteen Tales for the Dark Hours by Daphne du Maurier

was published by Scribner.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens, Suzanne Perez & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Assistant Producer: Madi Moore

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay