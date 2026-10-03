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Marginalia

Hernan Diaz on his new novel 'Ply'

By Beth Golay
Published October 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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In 2022, I spoke with author Hernan Diaz about his novel Trust, which was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction a year later. While he was writing Trust, he was also working on another novel titled Ply, which just came out this week. Ply is set centuries in the future in a civilization that looks very different than we see today. Our unnamed narrator works as something called a “pincher,” who steals electricity off the grid in order to power underground concerts. Along the way she is introduced to a new scientific invention with the potential to change reality as the world understands it. I recently spoke with Hernan Diaz about his research, craft and so much more.

Ply by Hernan Diaz was published by Riverhead Books.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Assistant Producer: Madi Moore
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay