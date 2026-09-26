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Marginalia

John Green on his new novel 'Hollywood, Ending'

By Beth Golay
Published September 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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John Green is the author of "Hollywood, Ending."
Marina Waters
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Penguin Random House
John Green is the author of "Hollywood, Ending."

Back in June, we were approached by Penguin Random House because their author, John Green, had a new book coming out in September, his first work of fiction in 9 years. I immediately said yes to an interview, because I’m a fan of John Green… the writer and the person. You see, we first met back in 2005 for his debut novel for young adults, Looking for Alaska. “Oh wow. It’s good to see you after 21 years,” Green said, as soon as he joined the video call. It’s not difficult to see why I’m a fan, is it?

His newest book is titled Hollywood, Ending - and that’s Hollywood comma Ending. It’s a fictional behind the scenes look at the film industry, as it follows two young actors on the brink of successful careers. They meet on the set of a film about the end of Andy Warhol's life and are thrust into the world of fame and a public-facing life. I recently spoke with John Green about these characters and the challenges they face. Here’s our conversation.

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Books mentioned by Margaret Leonard, owner of Dotters Books of Eau Claire, Wisconsin:

  • Cannon by Paige Lewis
  • Dear Monica Lewinsky by Julia Langbein
  • What If We Get It Right? by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
  • Automatic Noodle by Annalee Newitz
  • The River Has Roots by Amal El-Mohtar
  • Sand-Catcher by Omar Khalifah
  • How to Be Less Useful by Priyanka Mattoo
  • All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Matthews
  • The Reservation by Rebecca Kauffman
  • Assassin’s Apprentice by Robin Hobb
  • Python’s Kiss by Louise Erdrich

If she could only sell one book:

  • On Beauty by Zadie Smith

And here's Beth and Margaret's full conversation:

Margaret Leonard, Dotters Books in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Assistant Producer: Madi Moore
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay