Emily St. John Mandel on her new novel 'Exit Party'

Author Emily St. John Mandel is probably best known for her 2014 novel, Station Eleven, which was a finalist for the National Book Award and PEN/Faulkner Award. And she’s also known for hiding Easter eggs from novel to novel for her readers, with characters making cameo appearances across universes and storylines. In fact, her newest novel Exit Party, features characters from two of her previous novels, The Singer’s Gun and The Glass Hotel. And while these stories are set in the same universe, readers are certainly not required to read them in order. Each book is a stand alone novel.

The newest, Exit Party , opens in the year 2031, immediately following a second civil war in the United States. As the book unfolds, we quickly learn about a parallel universe in which everything has a double, even the United States itself. I recently spoke with Emily St. John Mandel about Exit Party and here’s our conversation.

Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel was published by Knopf.

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Suzanne Perez reviewed Brawler by Lauren Groff, which was published by Riverhead Books.

And we have a preview of my conversation with John Green about his first work of fiction in 9 years. John Green on his novel Hollywood, Ending, next week on Marginalia.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Assistant Producer: Madi Moore

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay