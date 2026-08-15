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Marginalia

Pulitzer Prize–winner Richard Russo on his new novel, 'Under the Falls'

By Beth Golay
Published August 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Elena Siebert
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Penguin Random House
Richard Russo's new novel, "Under the Falls," is a thriller. His first.

For this episode, I had the opportunity to speak with Pulitzer Prize–winning author Richard Russo about his new novel, Under the Falls, which is a bit of a departure for Russo, because it’s a thriller. If you are a fan of Russo’s for the book that earned him the prize, Empire Falls, or perhaps for his “Fool” series, don’t discount a Russo thriller. Here’s our conversation.

Under the Falls by Richard Russo was published by Knopf.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay