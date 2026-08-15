Pulitzer Prize–winner Richard Russo on his new novel, 'Under the Falls'

For this episode, I had the opportunity to speak with Pulitzer Prize–winning author Richard Russo about his new novel, Under the Falls, which is a bit of a departure for Russo, because it’s a thriller. If you are a fan of Russo’s for the book that earned him the prize, Empire Falls, or perhaps for his “Fool” series, don’t discount a Russo thriller. Here’s our conversation.

Under the Falls by Richard Russo was published by Knopf.

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay