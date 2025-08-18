© 2025 KMUW
Monday, August 18, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published August 18, 2025 at 9:06 AM CDT
Dozens of rare and historic Civil War battle flags stored at the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka are falling apart and in desperate need of restoration. But repairing just a single flag can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita City Council is expected to approve permanent watering restrictions at its meeting this week.
  • Businesses and homeowners in Sedgwick County have started to receive revenue neutral rate notices in the mail. Here's what they mean.
  • The unemployment rate in Sedgwick County continues to increase.
  • Kansas lawmakers could discuss redrawing the state’s four Congressional Districts next session.
  • Artificial intelligence is helping Kansas State University scientists study the health of prairies
  • Garden City Community College is collaborating with NASA to offer a new course on using satellites in agriculture.
  • A senior vice president at Textron Aviation will be the executive in residence at Wichita State’s business school this fall.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Matthew Algeo, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

