Surface, Echo & Sound is the latest album from the critically acclaimed English band Editors. Having recorded a series of LPs that moved into the land of electronic driven, experimentally sounds, culminating with 2022’s EBM, the members returned to a sound more in tune with their earlier recordings, embracing acoustic guitar, mandolin, and focusing on their organic, human strengths. If there’s a theme to be found on Surface, Echo & Sound, perhaps it’s a longing for and, at times, celebration of human connection and interconnectedness.

The band’s Tom Smith recently discussed the group’s return to wood and strings for this new effort, the collective nature of the writing process for Surface, Echo & Sound and what he learned in the process of making his 2025 solo effort, There Is Nothing in the Dark That Isn't There in the Light.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen