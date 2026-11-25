Kansas City veterans Shiner issued the career-spanning rarities collection The Y Section in October 2026 via Spartan Records. The collection moves primarily in chronological order, allowing listeners insight into the outfit’s continued sonic evolution, providing an excellent career overview for newcomers and longtime devotees alike.

Founding member Allen Epley recently spoke about assembling the material for The Y Section, shed some light on Shiner’s early days in the Kansas City music scene, and discussed both the return of the CD as a dominant format in the marketplace and what other band rarities might see the light of day in the future.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen