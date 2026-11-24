Saba Lou’s new album, Nothing But Love, is out now via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Her third overall, the record marks a return to the musical sphere for the musician who began her recording career at the age of six.

Having spent time studying biochemistry and reflecting on her past, she emerged with a collection of songs that speaks to remarkable personal growth. In this conversation, she discusses some of the more unlikely inspirations for the material, what Nothing But Love means in her overall body of work, and what she learned from the period she spent writing and making the record.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen