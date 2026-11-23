Down Here is the latest release from Eddie 9V and stands as further testament to his unique blend of Southern blues, rock, and soul. Produced by Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys) and released on the Easy Eye Sound imprint, the LP stands as a powerful statement from an artist who has been steadily winning over new fans across a series of hot lit recordings and unforgettable live shows.

In addition to lending deft production touches, Auerbach also encouraged co-writing in the Nashville tradition, which has added some unexpected turns to the 12 songs heard on Down Here. We recently spoke about the making of this record, what it was like to play on the stage with Auerbach and Patrick Carney, and more.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

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