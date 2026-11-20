The Zombies issued Continue Here on October 30, 2026 via their own Beechwood Park label. The collection fills the gap between the band’s debut LP, Begin Here, and the 1967 classic Odessey and Oracle.

One can hear the band finding its voice not only as a collective but as writers among these songs. On this episode vocalist and co-founder Colin Blunstone walks us through a track-by-track analysis of the collection, offering memories of recording sessions and historic details about the songs. (Note: One track, the collection’s final tune, “I’m Going Home,” is not included in the discussion.)

Blunstone also chatted about the band’s ongoing appeal, Odessey and Oracle’s own unlikely odyssey and how it went from being ignored to be consistently recognized as one of the great albums of all time. We discussed his unique voice and how he’s cared for it over the years and the enduring relationships he has with bandmates Rod Argent and Chris White.

The Zombies were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles. The documentary, The Zombies: Hung Up On A Dream was released in 2025 and, at the time of this writing, is available on various streaming platforms.

Argent suffered a stroke in 2024, ending the group’s plans for a tour that fall, though in October 2026 he performed at the group’s Begin Here Festival, alongside Blunstone in the band’s hometown of St. Albans. (Blunstone had just completed a U.S. tour as a solo artist weeks before.)

The group has released all its early material in original mono mixes via Beechwood Park and has plans for another release soon which will spotlight what might have become of The Zombies had they stayed together after Odessey and Oracle.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen