For Pete’s Sake is the new release from Carla Olson. A collection of songs that grew from a collaboration between herself and British poet/lyricist Pete Brown (Cream’s “Sunshine Of Your Love,” “White Room”), the record is a testament to her powers as a performer and writer.

The material is deeply connected to Olson’s American roots and the British rock tradition that undoubtedly influenced her and from which Brown sprang. Olson recently spoke with me about the writing of For Pete’s Sake, some of the unexpected elements of Brown’s lyrics, and observations about the collaborative process itself.

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