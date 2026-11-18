GoJuMo features Stephen Moses and Michael Jung of Alice Donut and Ev Gold of Cinema Cinema and Deaf Doula. Formed in 2024, the Brooklyn based GoJuMo releases its debut LP, Let Us In, on November 19.

Fusing noisy punk with darkly humorous lyrics, the songs on it reflect the serious musicianship and unapologetic attitude these veterans have become known for. Recorded at BC Studio with Martin Bisi, Let Us In proves an auspicious and unforgettable debut.

Gold, Jung, and Moses recently spoke with me about their formation, told a few brief road stories, and reflected on the power of music and community.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen