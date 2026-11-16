Into Music: James Bookert (San Gabriel)

James Bookert released the EP Adult Onset Goth earlier this year and has since issued the single “Beside Me.” Bookert created San Gabriel while working in an Austin, Texas liquor store during his downtime from his former band, Whiskey Shivers.

Since leaving that band, Bookert has released the 2025 LP Nights and Weekends in addition to touring as a member of Goth Babe’s live band. He recently spoke with from his sunshine filled studio about the themes on Adult Onset Goth and striving for a more authentic life as a person and musician.

Bookert is also donating a portion of the proceeds from this new release to the Health Alliance For Austin Musicians (HAAM).

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen