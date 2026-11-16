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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: James Bookert (San Gabriel)

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published November 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST
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James Bookert released the EP Adult Onset Goth earlier this year and has since issued the single “Beside Me.” Bookert created San Gabriel while working in an Austin, Texas liquor store during his downtime from his former band, Whiskey Shivers.

Since leaving that band, Bookert has released the 2025 LP Nights and Weekends in addition to touring as a member of Goth Babe’s live band. He recently spoke with from his sunshine filled studio about the themes on Adult Onset Goth and striving for a more authentic life as a person and musician.

Bookert is also donating a portion of the proceeds from this new release to the Health Alliance For Austin Musicians (HAAM).

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin