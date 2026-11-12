Into Music: Mary Webster (of Upstate)

The band Upstate has just issued its most recent album, Abalone, via the Royal Potato Family label. Formed while the members were still in college, Upstate has released three previous records and maintained a steady schedule of live dates since its inception.

For this new collection, the band recorded to tape, aiming for an intimate feeling appropriate to the subject matter of the songs heard on Abalone.

The band’s Mary Webster recently discussed the recording process, the album’s themes, and the friendships that have endured since Upstate’s inception.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen