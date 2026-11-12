© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Mary Webster (of Upstate)

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published November 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Julia Ross

The band Upstate has just issued its most recent album, Abalone, via the Royal Potato Family label. Formed while the members were still in college, Upstate has released three previous records and maintained a steady schedule of live dates since its inception.

For this new collection, the band recorded to tape, aiming for an intimate feeling appropriate to the subject matter of the songs heard on Abalone.

The band’s Mary Webster recently discussed the recording process, the album’s themes, and the friendships that have endured since Upstate’s inception.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin