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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Andrew Spencer Goldman

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published November 6, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST
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Best World is the new LP from Fulton Lights, the project of Andrew Spencer Goldman. Featuring material from the 2026 EP Well The Night Has Come, Best World serves as a chronicle of the passage of time, aging, shifting landscapes, and fleeting memories.

Produced by Goldman and mixed by Grammy-nominated Tony Maimone (Pere Ubu, Book of Knots), the record is the first Fulton Lights LP since 2018’s Moonwalking Into The Future.

Goldman, a returning guest to Into Music, recently spoke with me about the inspiration for some of the songs heard on Best World, the album’s themes, and how he involved his children in the recording process.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin