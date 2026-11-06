Into Music: Andrew Spencer Goldman

Best World is the new LP from Fulton Lights, the project of Andrew Spencer Goldman. Featuring material from the 2026 EP Well The Night Has Come, Best World serves as a chronicle of the passage of time, aging, shifting landscapes, and fleeting memories.

Produced by Goldman and mixed by Grammy-nominated Tony Maimone (Pere Ubu, Book of Knots), the record is the first Fulton Lights LP since 2018’s Moonwalking Into The Future.

Goldman, a returning guest to Into Music, recently spoke with me about the inspiration for some of the songs heard on Best World, the album’s themes, and how he involved his children in the recording process.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen