Into Music: Bizou

Los Angeles based outfit Bizou recently released the EP Widow, a collection of songs that bandmembers Josiah Mazzaschi (Light FM, Child Seat) and Marisa Prietto (Wax Idols, Glaare, Some Ember) worked on through the summer of 2025 at Mazzaschi’s Cave Studio.

Featuring tracks such as “Losing My Memory,” which takes its inspiration from a YouTube which features a performance of music found within Heironymous Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights, an inspired cover of Wire’s “Ahead” and “Death Mag,” an exploration of the futility of suicide, the outfit’s dark, synth laden shoegaze sound proves catchy and captivating.

Formed in 2017 by Mazzaschi, Nicole Fiorentino (Smashing Pumpkins, Veruca Salt, Garbage), Prietto and Nicki Nevlin (Light FM), the group released its album Tragic Lover in 2021 before bandmembers found themselves engaged in other projects, whether Mazzaschi’s Child Seat, Prietto’s collaboration with Dylan Travis of Some Ember or Fiorentino’s tenure touring with Garbage.

Mazzaschi and Prietto recently spoke with me about the making of the EP, their decision to keep the band going despite everyone’s other commitments, and their desire to play more live shows in the future.

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