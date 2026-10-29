Into Music: Oakland Rain

Maren and Charlotte Wallevik are the twin sisters who comprise the Norwegian indie folk-pop/ country-Americana duo Oakland Rain. The pair are currently wrapping up a late 2026 tour opening for music legend Judy Collins as they support their recent album Twin Flames Part I: The Evergreen and prepare its follow-up, Twin Flames Part II: Heavenly Blue, for release in 2027.

The sisters recently spoke with about their fascination with American music, their determination to perform at Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium (a short documentary about their journey, “The Road To The Ryman” is available on YouTube), their relationship with Judy Collins, and their connection with their fans.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen