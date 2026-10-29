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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Oakland Rain

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 29, 2026 at 7:30 AM CDT
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Tobias Aasgaarden

Maren and Charlotte Wallevik are the twin sisters who comprise the Norwegian indie folk-pop/ country-Americana duo Oakland Rain. The pair are currently wrapping up a late 2026 tour opening for music legend Judy Collins as they support their recent album Twin Flames Part I: The Evergreen and prepare its follow-up, Twin Flames Part II: Heavenly Blue, for release in 2027.

The sisters recently spoke with about their fascination with American music, their determination to perform at Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium (a short documentary about their journey, “The Road To The Ryman” is available on YouTube), their relationship with Judy Collins, and their connection with their fans.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin