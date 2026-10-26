Into Music: Ben Vaughn

Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions is the new collaboration between producer/songwriter/broadcaster Ben Vaughn and the indescribable veteran rock outfit Deer Tick. Out October 30 on Yep Roc, the LP finds Vaughn setting aside his guitar and only singing across this new batch of songs.

The result is a remarkable statement which breaks new ground for both parties, offering listeners a breathtaking experience which sparks hope for future collaborations between them.

Vaughn recently spoke with me about the making of the album, including his decision to not listen to the band as they worked through his songs, his podcast, From The Hat, and his work with Ween on their recently reissued classic 12 Golden Country Greats.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

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