© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Ben Vaughn

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Shana Cassidy

Magnetic East: The Deer Tick Sessions is the new collaboration between producer/songwriter/broadcaster Ben Vaughn and the indescribable veteran rock outfit Deer Tick. Out October 30 on Yep Roc, the LP finds Vaughn setting aside his guitar and only singing across this new batch of songs.

The result is a remarkable statement which breaks new ground for both parties, offering listeners a breathtaking experience which sparks hope for future collaborations between them.

Vaughn recently spoke with me about the making of the album, including his decision to not listen to the band as they worked through his songs, his podcast, From The Hat, and his work with Ween on their recently reissued classic 12 Golden Country Greats.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin