Into Music: Lisa Canny and Niamh Hinchy

Lisa Canny and Niamh Hinchy are the Irish duo known as Absolute Lilt. Taking their name from the musical tradition of their homeland in which a singer builds a tune on rhythmic syllables that imitate instruments such as the fiddle, flute, or accordion, Canny and Hinchy add intricate harmonies which bring the tradition into the present moment. One can hear this on their EP, Criostal, released earlier in 2026, a collection that offers a sweeping tour of the musical possibilities they’ve stumbled upon as well as the vastness of their musical imaginations.

The pair recently spoke about their formation, the political nature of the lilting tradition, and the importance of singing within Irish culture as a whole.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

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