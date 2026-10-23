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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Lisa Canny and Niamh Hinchy

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 23, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Louise Mason

Lisa Canny and Niamh Hinchy are the Irish duo known as Absolute Lilt. Taking their name from the musical tradition of their homeland in which a singer builds a tune on rhythmic syllables that imitate instruments such as the fiddle, flute, or accordion, Canny and Hinchy add intricate harmonies which bring the tradition into the present moment. One can hear this on their EP, Criostal, released earlier in 2026, a collection that offers a sweeping tour of the musical possibilities they’ve stumbled upon as well as the vastness of their musical imaginations.

The pair recently spoke about their formation, the political nature of the lilting tradition, and the importance of singing within Irish culture as a whole.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin