Into Music: Fenne Lily

Fenne Lily is a Brooklyn-based English songwriter whose fourth album, Win Win, is out October 23 via the Nettwerk Music Group. Written after she’d relocated to the U.S. and found herself working through personal turmoil, the LP is much more than a collection of songs.

It’s a work that seems destined to become a trustworthy companion for listeners, guiding them through periods of light and dark. An aptly titled affair that soothes the soul and stirs the imagination with its rich and true details, it’s further evidence that Lily has entered a rarified place within her craft as someone whose hard-won wisdom offers a new vocabulary for those who struggle to find the words to articulate the feelings behind their emotional struggles and emotional victories in their daily lives.

Lily recently spoke with me about her move to New York, the struggles she faced in the time leading up to the making of Win Win, the importance of human interaction in the digital age, and her podcast, Mount Crushmore.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen