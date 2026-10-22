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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Fenne Lily

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 22, 2026 at 6:30 AM CDT
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Fenne Lily is a Brooklyn-based English songwriter whose fourth album, Win Win, is out October 23 via the Nettwerk Music Group. Written after she’d relocated to the U.S. and found herself working through personal turmoil, the LP is much more than a collection of songs.

It’s a work that seems destined to become a trustworthy companion for listeners, guiding them through periods of light and dark. An aptly titled affair that soothes the soul and stirs the imagination with its rich and true details, it’s further evidence that Lily has entered a rarified place within her craft as someone whose hard-won wisdom offers a new vocabulary for those who struggle to find the words to articulate the feelings behind their emotional struggles and emotional victories in their daily lives.

Lily recently spoke with me about her move to New York, the struggles she faced in the time leading up to the making of Win Win, the importance of human interaction in the digital age, and her podcast, Mount Crushmore.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin